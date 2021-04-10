This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
