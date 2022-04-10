Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Monday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.