Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

