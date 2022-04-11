 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

