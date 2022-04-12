This evening in Dothan: Considerable cloudiness. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
