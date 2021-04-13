Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mainly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area w…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. …
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will se…
This evening in Dothan: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 …
For the drive home in Dothan: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Tuesday. It looks li…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …