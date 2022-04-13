For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Dothan. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees …
This evening in Dothan: Considerable cloudiness. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Dothan folks …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is hig…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clea…
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mi…