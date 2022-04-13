 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Dothan. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

