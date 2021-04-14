For the drive home in Dothan: Rain showers in the evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Dothan. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area w…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. …
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will se…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
This evening in Dothan: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The…