This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
