 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Dothan. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert