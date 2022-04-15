 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

