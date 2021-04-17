Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.