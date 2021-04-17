This evening in Dothan: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and v…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees today. Winds should be …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Dothan folks should be pre…