This evening in Dothan: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Dothan. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
