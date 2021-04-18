 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert