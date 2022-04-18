This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Dothan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
