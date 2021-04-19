Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Dothan. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
