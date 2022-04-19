For the drive home in Dothan: Clear. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
