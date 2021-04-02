Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.