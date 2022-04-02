 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Dothan. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert