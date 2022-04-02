Dothan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Dothan. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
