Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

