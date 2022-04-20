Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
