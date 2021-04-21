 Skip to main content
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

