Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.