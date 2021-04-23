This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
