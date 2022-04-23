This evening in Dothan: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
