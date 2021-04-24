Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
