Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east.