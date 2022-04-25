For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
