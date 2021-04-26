For the drive home in Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Dothan. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. A few storms may be …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expe…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Dothan…
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomor…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorro…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Dotha…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees today. Winds should be …
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …