Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north.