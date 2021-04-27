Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.