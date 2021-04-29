 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert