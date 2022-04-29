This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
