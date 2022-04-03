Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
