This evening's outlook for Dothan: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
