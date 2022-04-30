Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.