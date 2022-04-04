For the drive home in Dothan: Mostly clear skies early. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …
This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to thunderstorms and gusty winds later at night. A few storms may be severe. L…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. We…
This evening in Dothan: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. The…
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Dothan. It should reach a pleasant 78…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees…