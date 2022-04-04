Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Mostly clear skies early. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.