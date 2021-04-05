 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert