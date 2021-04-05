For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast …
For the drive home in Dothan: Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 43F…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43…
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in t…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Don…
Dothan's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day…
It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…