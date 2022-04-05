This evening in Dothan: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
