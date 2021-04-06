For the drive home in Dothan: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
