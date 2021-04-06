 Skip to main content
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

