For the drive home in Dothan: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
