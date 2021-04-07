 Skip to main content
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

