Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.