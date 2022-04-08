Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
