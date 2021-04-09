 Skip to main content
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

