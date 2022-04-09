Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
