This evening in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
