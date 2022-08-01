This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
For the drive home in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though …
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect …
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomo…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tom…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.