Dothan's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. We will s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are…
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, D…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…