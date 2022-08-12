Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
